Studies of Sputnik V vaccine show its high efficacy, says health ministry

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The interim results of post-registration studies of the Sputnik V vaccine testify to its high efficacy, Elena Baibarina, Director of the Russian Health Ministry’s Department of Child Healthcare and Obstetrics Services, said on Friday.
"The third phase that is currently underway shows that the efficacy is very, very high, extremely high, I would say," she said at a round table in Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) on the policy in the field of preventive immunization and infectious diseases.
On August 11, Russia became the world country to register a coronavirus vaccine named Sputnik V developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. It is based on a well-known platform used for creating some other vaccines. According to the Health Ministry, the experience of using such preparations shows that they are capable of providing immunity for up to two years. The first batch of the vaccine was sent to Russia’s regions on September 12.