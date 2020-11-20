{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Studies of Sputnik V vaccine show its high efficacy, says health ministry

The third phase of studies is currently underway

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The interim results of post-registration studies of the Sputnik V vaccine testify to its high efficacy, Elena Baibarina, Director of the Russian Health Ministry’s Department of Child Healthcare and Obstetrics Services, said on Friday.

"The third phase that is currently underway shows that the efficacy is very, very high, extremely high, I would say," she said at a round table in Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) on the policy in the field of preventive immunization and infectious diseases.

