Sanya, British BGCI team up to preserve Hainan's mangrove forests

HAIKOU, November 2. /TASS/. Hainan's resort city of Sanya will team up with Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI) to protect the island's mangrove forests. The Sanya Daily reported that the independent British charity will provide funding for important environmental projects.

According to the newspaper, there is an ecological base in the eastern part of the city on which, in favorable conditions, the seedlings, intended for the restoration of mangroves, are grown. According to official estimates, Chinese specialists are able to cultivate up to 500,000 trees a year at this facility.

"On the banks of the Sanya River, we have already completed the greening of the zone, the territory of which reaches 7.5 hectares, and also restored forests on an area of ​​about 66 hectares in the area of ​​the Telugan site (adjacent to the sea to the east of Sanya — TASS)," said Luo Jinhuan, head of Sanya Academy of Forestry.

The authorities informed that the forum, which took place on October 31 in Sanya, was devoted to the problem of restoration of coastal thickets and the ecosystem that depends on them. The event was organized by the local administration, specialized research institutions, as well as said British organization.

According to the head of the BGCI office in China Wen Xiangying, they have already agreed with the Chinese side on all issues of interest and made a cooperation agreement. It aims to save valuable tree species growing on Hainan, which, due to excessive human economic activity, are on the verge of extinction.

Mangrove forests grow in the tropics and at the equator along the sea coast. They are well adapted to areas where water and soil are high in salt. Over the past two decades, at least 35% of such trees have been destroyed on Earth, inhabited by many different animals and birds.