{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Most Russians oppose new potential COVID-19 lockdown, pollster says

One-half of those polled oppose the possible introduction of non-working days, and 40% support the possible measure
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russians are opposed to a potential new coronavirus-related lockdown in the event of a dramatic deterioration of the epidemiological situation in the country, Head of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center Valery Fedorov said on Tuesday at the online round table titled "Russia and the World amid the ‘Second Wave’ of the COVID-19 Pandemic" organized by TASS and the Russian Public Opinion Research Center.

Read also
No talks of new lockdown over coronavirus, Kremlin says

The poll was conducted on September 30 and October 5, with 1,600 Russians and 1,000 Moscow residents aged 18 and over taking place in it.

According to the presented data, 52% of the respondents are opposed to such a measure, while 45% of those polled said they would support it. In Moscow, 58% of those surveyed do not support the potential lockdown, while 38% said they would agree with such a decision.

Thirty percent of the respondents do not support the need for self-isolation for citizens aged 65 and over. At the same time, 67% of respondents in Russia spoke in favor of that move.

One-half of those polled (50%) oppose the possible introduction of non-working days, and 40% support the possible measure.

According to the latest statistics, over 35,732,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,046,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 26,891,410 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 1,237,504 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 988,576 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 21,663 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Expert says Russia to expect more detected cases of COVID-19 in autumn than spring
He noted that when evaluating the situation one should look at the number of hospital beds available and occupied
Read more
Baku says its forces destroyed four Armenian tanks in Karabakh
Azerbaijan also accused Armenia of artillery shelling and rocket fire at populated areas
Read more
Baku claims Armenia used Smerch systems in shelling of Ganja
An aide to Azerbaijan’s president Hikmet Hajiyev showed the photos of an unexploded munition launched in the city
Read more
Putin, Pashinyan discuss escalation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Putin once again called for immediate cessation of hostilities
Read more
Water near Kamchatka beach poisoned by commercial tanker leak - source
The source added that "this area of the Pacific Ocean has active routes of sea cargo ships"
Read more
Nagorno-Karabakh’s capital shelled by Azerbaijani forces, plunges into darkness
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27
Read more
Russian Navy monitoring UK warship in Black Sea
The Dragon is a destroyer of the Type 45 designated to operate as part of carrier multi-purpose groups
Read more
Russian military serviceman detained for transferring classified data to Estonia
The penalty for high treason is imprisonment for a term of 12 to 20 years
Read more
Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko hospitalized with double pneumonia
The ex-president’s wife said that Pyotr Poroshenko "abides by the treatment protocol"
Read more
Foreign nationals detained in Armenia on suspicion of espionage - security service
Investigation continues
Read more
Russia reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases - crisis center
Currently, 214,500 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia
Read more
Armenian PM says OSCE Minsk Group may discuss Russian peacekeepers’ deployment to Karabakh
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Russia’s Chumakov Center says its COVID-19 vaccine will be used when clinical trials over
Chumakov Center has a modern production facility with the capacity to produce up to ten million doses of various vaccines
Read more
Armenian, Azerbaijani forces engage in six-hour non-stop clash on Saturday
The army of the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh has brought down a helicopter of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces
Read more
Armenia demands ECHR take interim measures against Turkey
Armenia’s mission to the ECHR said that this country "supports attacks against civilian population and civil infrastructure in Armenia and Artsakh"
Read more
Russia will react to possible restrictions on access of its goods to EU market — Lavrov
The top diplomat recalled that the European Commission had prepared a report on significant distortions in the economy of the Russian Federation for the purpose of trade defense investigations
Read more
Foreign troops not engaged in Azerbaijan’s military operations — diplomat
Azerbaijan shares the world’s concerns following reports about the engagement of combatants from the Middle East in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Rzayev said
Read more
Baku views analysis of Karabakh conflict causes as first step towards settlement
He also called upon the media to closely study all aspects of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, "first of all, political and legislative ones"
Read more
Kamchatka authorities considering 3 pollution causes off coast of the peninsula
It was reported earlier that an excess of phenol and oil products was found in the coastal zone near Khalaktyrsky beach, where a massive stranding of sea animals was seen on the shore
Read more
Russia to develop super-heavy launch vehicle based on Amur methane-fueled rocket
As a follow-up of the Amur program, Russia is also considering developing a carrier with an increased lifting capacity or using the rocket’s methane-fueled first stage in the heavy launch vehicle
Read more
Baku claims Armenia used Smerch systems in shelling of Ganja
Earlier, Azerbaijan reported that during the shelling of city four civilians were wounded and another one was killed
Read more
Baku vows to retaliate if Armenia employs Iskander missile systems
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Air leak at International Space Station localized to Russia’s Zvezda module
Roscosmos underlined that the leakage was isolated in the service module’s working cell
Read more
Press review: Armenia, Azerbaijan up the ante and Putin slaps export ban on timber
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 1
Read more
Press review: Azeri-Armenian conflict rages on and Lukashenko hits back hard at EU
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 5th
Read more
Venezuelan President thanks Russia for coronavirus vaccine supply
About 2,000 Venezuelans will participate in clinical trials of the vaccine, according to the authorities
Read more
Armenia ready to request military assistance from Russia, ambassador says
On Sep 27, Baku said that Armenia had shelled the Azeri army’s positions and Yerevan, in turn, claimed that Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces had launched an offensive towards Nagorno-Karabakh, shelling regional settlements
Read more
Three Azerbaijani jets downed in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia says
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27
Read more
Kamchatka emergency unlikely to be man-caused — minister
Specialists earlier detected excess phenol and oil products content in the coastal zone, where a large-scale beaching of aquatic animals was registered
Read more
Finnish president to meet with Russian, US negotiators after their talks in Helsinki
The Russian foreign ministry confirmed earlier in the day that the consultations would take place in Helsinki on October 5
Read more
SpaceX founder Musk backs Russian space agency’s plan to develop reusable rocket
Russia should really aim for a fully reusable rocket by 2026 when the Amur’s first launch is scheduled, Musk stressed
Read more
New START ‘will die’ because of unilateral US actions — Lavrov
According to Russia's top diplomat, the conditions Washington put forward are completely unilateral and do not take into account Moscow's interests
Read more
Baku reports missile strike from Armenian territory
Read more
Azerbaijan forces take control of seven villages near Nagorno-Karabakh - president
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27
Read more
Armenian PM says sure Russia will ensure Armenia’s security if necessary
Russia has the 102nd base in Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said
Read more
West is afraid of uncomfortable truth about OPCW at UNSC - Russian envoy
Russia suggested listening to a report by Jose Bustani at the meeting devoted to eliminating Syrian chemical weapons. However, Belgium, the UK, Germany, the US, France and Estonia voted against listening to former head of the OPCW
Read more
Russian, Armenian top diplomats discuss ways out of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
The Russian top diplomat expressed concern over the growing number of casualties among civilians in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Read more
No traces of weapon-grade toxic substances in Navalny’s tests detected by Charite — Lavrov
Read more
Special forces break up rally against parliamentary election results in Bishkek
The protest gathered more than ten political parties that did not make the cut in the elections to gain seats, according to the latest data
Read more
Over 200 people reportedly detained during protests in Belarus
Most of the people on the list were detained in Minsk
Read more
Lukashenko says no weapons supplied from Belarus to Azerbaijan and Armenia in 6 months
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his Armenian counterpart, Armen Sarkissian discussed the socio-economic and political situation in Belarus and Armenia
Read more
Nagorno-Karabakh leader seriously wounded, Baku says
According to an aide to Azerbaijan’s president Hikmet Hajiyev, during the strike Arayik Harutyunyan "was in a bunker"
Read more
Kurdish issue to explode unless Syrian integrity issue solved, Russia’s Lavrov warns
According to the minister, the Kurdish issue involves a wide array of Middle Eastern countries
Read more
President says attempt made to seize power in Kyrgyzstan
The country’s leadership has taken "all possible measures to prevent the escalation," according to the president
Read more
Protesters seize Kyrgyzstan’s parliament building in Bishkek
After two-hour clashes with police officers the groups of protesters broke through the compound near the parliament’s building
Read more
Ex-Kyrgyz president Atambayev released from detention center
Earlier, protesters, who challenged the outcome of the parliamentary polls, seized the building housing the presidential administration and the parliament
Read more
German Foreign Ministry denies Russian Embassy consular access to Navalny
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that there are no answers to the questions asked by the Russian side through the political dialogue or through the diplomatic channels
Read more
Russia's combat helicopters to be armed with suicide drones — source
The cluster boasts weapons programming instruments
Read more
Recovered COVID-19 patients may emit virus up to 90 days, top sanitary doctor says
An individual without symptoms is feeling great and has excellent blood tests but he is still emitting the virus nasally, Anna Popova said
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry to receive new serial Ilyushin Il-112V aircraft from 2023
Read more
Arktika nuclear-powered icebreaker reaches North Pole
Project 22220 nuclear icebreakers can lead caravans of ships in three-meter Arctic ice
Read more