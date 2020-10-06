Most Russians oppose new potential COVID-19 lockdown, pollster says

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russians are opposed to a potential new coronavirus-related lockdown in the event of a dramatic deterioration of the epidemiological situation in the country, Head of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center Valery Fedorov said on Tuesday at the online round table titled "Russia and the World amid the ‘Second Wave’ of the COVID-19 Pandemic" organized by TASS and the Russian Public Opinion Research Center.

The poll was conducted on September 30 and October 5, with 1,600 Russians and 1,000 Moscow residents aged 18 and over taking place in it.

According to the presented data, 52% of the respondents are opposed to such a measure, while 45% of those polled said they would support it. In Moscow, 58% of those surveyed do not support the potential lockdown, while 38% said they would agree with such a decision.

Thirty percent of the respondents do not support the need for self-isolation for citizens aged 65 and over. At the same time, 67% of respondents in Russia spoke in favor of that move.

One-half of those polled (50%) oppose the possible introduction of non-working days, and 40% support the possible measure.

According to the latest statistics, over 35,732,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,046,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 26,891,410 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 1,237,504 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 988,576 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 21,663 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.