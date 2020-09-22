COVID-19 vaccine by Vector center to be registered by October 15

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The registration procedure of the vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the Vector research center is planned to be completed by October 15, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Tuesday.

"The Healthcare Ministry of the Russian Federation <...> began the procedure of registration of the EpiVacCorona vaccine. <...> The completion of the registration procedure of the EpiVacCorona vaccine is planned by October 15, 2020," the statement said.

The peptide-based vaccine will be manufactured on the industrial site of the Vector research center.

After the registration of the vaccine, clinical trials will start with the participation of volunteers aged over 60 as well as those with chronic illnesses. "After the registration of the EpiVacCorona vaccine in October 2020 clinical trials are planned with the participation of volunteers of the age group of over 60 and those with chronic illnesses, as well as placebo-controlled post-registration clinical trials involving 5,000 adult volunteers of different age groups," the sanitary watchdog’s press service explained.

On July 24, the Vector research center received a permit from Russia’s Healthcare Ministry to conduct clinical trials of the vaccine on volunteers.