Over $8 mln worth of coronavirus tests supplied from South Korea to Russia

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. South Korea supplied to Russia over $8 mln worth of tests for the novel coronavirus in a period from January to April, South Korea’s Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae said on Friday.

"South Korea supplies testing kits for COVID-19 to Russia. This year, in a period from January to April, exports of South Korean testing kits amounted to 8.27 million US dollars. Russia ranks eighth among South Korea’s partner nations in terms of exports of testing systems, he said.

Apart from that, South Korea is supplying diagnostics kits and medical equipment to Russian regions. "There are examples of supplying diagnostic test kits by South Korean companies operating in Russia as assistance to Russian regions," the diplomat explained.