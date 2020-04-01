PM: Quarantine data collection on Russians arriving from abroad in the works

According to the premier, people who return to Russia will have to fill out an electronic form and provide data on themselves, including their quarantine address, before they undergo passport control checks at the country’s airports.

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry of Communications and Mass Media is rapidly introducing a system that collects data on people, who are arriving from abroad and obligated to comply with the quarantine restrictions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Wednesday.

"Then, assisted by cell phone service providers, people’s compliance with the quarantine will be monitored. If a person fails to comply with the quarantine, the providers will send the relevant information to law enforcement agencies," Mishustin said. He added that these people will fill out journals on the state of their wellbeing and confirm their presence at home at the state services website themselves.

Prime Minister Mishustin also pointed to the order on the partial suspension of the registry offices, issued to the Ministry of Justice.

"We must make it possible for people to receive registry offices’ services remotely. Life does not stop because of the coronavirus. People get married and bear children. They must be able to register these events," the premier said.