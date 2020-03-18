Russia builds up network of laboratories making COVID-19 tests — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russia is building up a network of laboratories that make coronavirus tests, Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday, when asked why only one laboratory — research center Vector in Novosibirsk — was providing this service.

"There is more than one laboratory. Tests are already being made in several cities. The network of these labs is expanding steadily and quickly enough," Peskov said, adding that the anti-coronavirus center should be contacted for details.

"I know nothing about some other tests that have been certified. I have no information if any foreign tests are undergoing certification at the moment," Peskov replied, when asked if Russia might use foreign systems for coronavirus tests. All such questions should be addressed to the anti-coronavirus center, he reiterated.