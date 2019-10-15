TASS photos showcased in Riyadh at exhibition to mark Putin’s visit

RIYADH, October 15. /TASS/. An exhibition prepared by Russia's TASS news agency, the Saudi Ministry of Media and the Saudi Press Agency, opened on Monday at the King Fahd Cultural Center in Riyadh to mark Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to the country.

The photographs illustrate various notable moments in the history of bilateral relations. For the exhibition, TASS offered a unique image dated 1932 and made during the visit to Moscow by Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who later became the third king of the House of Saud.

The guests of the exhibition will also have a chance to see an image by TASS photo correspondent Mikhail Dzhaparidze, showing Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud receiving an honorary doctorate of Russia’s MGIMO university. Another photograph shows Putin receiving a Saudi state award, the Order of King Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Some of the photographs also illustrate Saudi Arabia’s participation in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The exhibition also features images of members of the Saudi royal family made at various joint economic and cultural events.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Saudi Arabia for a state visit. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that Putin would discuss with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud coordination of actions to stabilize oil process, Syria and Persian Gulf situation, as well as Israeli-Palestine settlement. Moreover, Ushakov noted that boosting the wide-ranged cooperation in many spheres would be discussed, particularly in energy sphere, agriculture, industry as well as military cooperation and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.