Mining lunar resources could become economically viable within 20 years — scientist

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The extraction of metals and rare earth elements on the Moon could become economically viable within the next 20 years, Sergey Yazev, leading researcher at the Institute of Solar-Terrestrial Physics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences and professor at Irkutsk State University, said in an interview with TASS.

The scientist recalled that, according to estimates by Russian researchers, a one-kilometer metallic asteroid on the Moon could contain metals, rare earth elements and platinum-group elements worth approximately $1 quadrillion.

"Mining on the Moon today appears to be pure science fiction, but it could become economically viable in just a couple of decades. It is no coincidence that the number of startups related to lunar missions is growing rapidly worldwide, as are overall global investments in space. It is important for us not to fall behind potential competitors. The economy of the future will depend not on oil and gas, but on the ability to operate extensively in space," Yazev said.