Russia’s Progress MS-25 cargo craft splashes down in Pacific — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Unburned structural elements of the Progress MS-25 space freighter that undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) to vacate its place for the next resupply ship splashed down in the Pacific Ocean, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos reported on Tuesday.

"Today the Progress MS-25 cargo craft that had operated at the ISS for about six months deorbited, reentered the atmosphere and disintegrated. According to data of the Flight Control Center of the Central Machine-Building Research Institute (part of the State Corporation Roscosmos), the spacecraft’s unburned structural elements fell down into a non-navigable area in the southern Pacific Ocean," the Roscosmos press office said in a statement.

The Progress MS-25 space freighter arrived at the orbital outpost on December 3, 2023, delivering over 2.5 tons of cargo.

The Progress MS-25 cargo craft vacated its docking port for the Progress MS-27 resupply ship scheduled to blast off from the Baikonur cosmodrome on May 30 and dock with the ISS on June 1.

The Progress MS is a Russian automated cargo spacecraft developed specially for servicing orbital stations. It is used to deliver various cargo to the orbital outpost (propellant, scientific equipment, oxygen, potable water, food and other items), and also to adjust its orbit.