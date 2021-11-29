Omicron COVID-19 possible in vaccinated patients — WHO

GENEVA, November 29. /TASS/. People, who have undergone the full course of anti-COVID vaccination, still run the risk of being infected with the new variant of the coronavirus, but at a predictable pace, the World Health Organization said on Monday. It published a list of priority measures for struggle against the infection.

"Cases and infections are expected in vaccinated persons, albeit in a small and predictable proportion, in relation to vaccine efficacy values," the WHO said in its news release entitled Enhancing Readiness for Omicron (B.1.1.529): Technical Brief and Priority Actions for Member States.

Last week the WHO named a newly-discovered variant of the novel coronavirus Omicron. This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which have caused the WHO’s concern. Several changes in the spike protein are potentially capable of making it harder for antibodies to neutralize the pathogen and reducing the effectiveness of vaccines. Also, according to preliminary estimates, this variant as highly contagious. A number of countries have suspended air links with countries in Southern Africa as a precaution.