Russian rockets almost completely made from domestic components — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Russian carrier rockets are produced out of Russian-made components to almost 100%, Roscosmos spokesman Vladimir Ustimenko said in an interview Monday.

"There are certain restrictions on acquisition of <…> technical capabilities, especially electronics. Previously, we used to buy this electronics abroad, but now we switch to import replacement, and rather successfully, too, because Russian carrier rockets are now produced from domestic components to almost 100%," Ustimenko said.

He noted that components for satellites are also being produced domestically, with the exception of joint projects.

Previously, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin reported to President Vladimir Putin that complete replacement of imported electronics for Glonass satellites will be achieved by 2025.