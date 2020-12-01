Soyuz rocket’s launch with UAE’s satellite postponed to Dec. 2

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russia’s carrier rocket Soyuz ST-A with the United Arab Emirates’ Falcon Eye 2 military satellite could not blast off early on Tuesday from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana over technical problems, CEO of the Arianespace corporation Stephane Israel said.

According to him, problems with transmitting telemetry data occurred during the preparations for the launch. The carrier rocket and the satellite are in good order and will be switched to a standby mode. The new launch will be carried out exactly the same time the next day.