Russian ISS astronaut detects a group of UFOs over Southern hemisphere

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian astronaut Ivan Vagner, who is currently at the International Space Station (ISS), has detected a group of five unidentified flying objects (UFOs) when shooting a time lapse video.

"At 9-12 seconds, 5 objects appear flying alongside with the same distance. What do you think those are? Meteors, satellites or…?," he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday after publishing the video.

"The frames were captured 1 per sec and later assembled in a video with 25 frames per sec rate. Meaning, the real observation time is 52 sec," he added.

The spaceman stated that he had informed Russian state space corporation Roscosmos about his findings, also sending the video to the Central Research Institute of Machine Building (TsNIIMash) and the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences for further analysis.

In late April, the Pentagon published the video footage by the US Navy which captured unidentified flying objects. The footage was taken by crews of US fighter jets in November 2004 and January 2015. The videos appeared on the Internet in 2007 and 2017, however, the US Department of Defense did not greenlight their publication back then, although their authenticity has since been confirmed.