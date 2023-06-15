Battlegroup East repels Ukraine’s attack in southern Donetsk area — defense ministry

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Units of the Battlegroup East, backed by aviation and artillery, repelled a Ukrainian army’s offensive in the southern Donetsk area, having destoyed tanks, armored vehicles and manpower of the enemy, the battlegroup’s spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS on Thursday.

"In the southern Donetsk area, Battlegroup East units, supported by artillery and aviation, hit the enemy trying to launch an offensive," he said, adding that Ukrainian tanks, armored vehicles and manpower were destroyed while repelling attacks.