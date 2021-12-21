{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: EU’s Moscow sanctions going up in smoke and Russia eyes crackdown on torture

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 21st
© EQRoy/Shutterstock/FOTODOM

Media: Russia presses West to engage in talks

Having received no clear response from the US on Russia’s proposals on security guarantees in Europe, Moscow has made it clear that it will not wait forever, threatening to use military means to respond to the West’s unwillingness to listen to its concerns. A thing to note is that Russia does not intend to talk with NATO and the European Union, but calls for bilateral negotiations with the United States and European nations. Paris and Berlin have already expressed readiness for dialogue with Moscow. However, there are voices that are loudly saying that Russia is once again trying to divide Europe into spheres of influence, Kommersant writes.

Read also
NATO is forced to take seriously Russia’s security initiatives — chief Russian delegate

Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics Dmitry Suslov points out that Moscow’s position is based on the belief that first, from Russia’s standpoint, European countries lack their own identity in terms of security issues. Second, discussions involving a large number of countries complicate the negotiation process.

According to Suslov, the start of a dialogue with the US is the most likely scenario. It’s hard to say at the moment what necessary minimum Moscow will seek to achieve. The expert believes that it could be about preventing NATO’s eastward expansion to include former Soviet countries (except for those that already are members of the alliance) and the deployment of combat infrastructure to Eastern European countries. Besides, Moscow is highly likely to insist that the US change its position on defense cooperation with Kiev and Ukraine’s implementation of the Minsk Agreements.

"I find the West’s reaction to be somewhat surprising. On the one hand, they expect everything from Russia, but on the other, they are astonished to hear Russia use such harsh rhetoric. The sharp tone indicates that the time when Russia acted from a position of weakness and defense is over," Editor-in-Chief of the Russia in Global Affairs magazine Fyodor Lukyanov told Izvestia.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Sanctions against Russian oil and gas industry going up in smoke

Gas prices soaring to a new high of $1,700 per 1,000 cubic meter and electricity prices beyond $200 per megawatt per hour turned out to be the most convincing argument against the European Union’s new sanctions aimed at Russia’s oil and gas industry. Slapping these restrictions on the only country that provides Europe with energy at prices several times lower than the market is short-sighted to say the least, Rossiyskaya Gazeta writes.

Read also
Gazprom does not book extra gas transit via Ukraine in January 2022

The recent EU summit, the last one this year, did not impose any new sanctions on Russia despite cranked-up pressure from the United States who expected the restrictions on Russia’s energy sector to be expanded. If countries of the ‘Old World’ have bad luck with the weather this winter, they may also have to ditch the previous restrictions because their effect is now more harmful against Europe than any intended ‘impact’ on Russia’s economy.

In the past, sanctions against Russia in no way disturbed nations of the ‘Old World’. The EU pursues a policy that it finds convenient, Associate Professor Valery Andrianov of the Russian Government’s Financial University pointed out. On the one hand, it claims to introduce devastating sectoral sanctions against Moscow but on the other, it has no problem using Russian gas to heat the continent’s homes or Russian diesel fuel to run its cars.

According to Alexander Kurdin, an expert at the Russian Government's Analysis Center, import substitution programs have helped Russia’s oil and gas industry adapt to the sanctions and as far as technology is concerned, these sanctions are no longer the barrier that they used to be. Finam analyst Sergey Kaufman concurs with this viewpoint. The impact of sanctions has waned with time and now, the absence of some Western technologies is not as crucial for the Russian oil industry as it used to be six or seven years ago, he noted.

 

Vedomosti: Russia moves to crack down on officials who use torture

On December 20, a bill amending the Russian Criminal Code was submitted to the State Duma, which stiffens penalties for officials involved in torture. According to the document, such crimes, which will now be considered to be extremely serious offenses, and will carry penalties ranging from four to 12 years behind bars, Vedomosti writes.

The bill applies not only to Federal Penitentiary Service employees but almost to all government officials, Partner at the Rustam Kurmayev and Partners law firm Dmitry Gorbunov said. Each case of torture involves its own way of providing evidence and sometimes there is a big-time gap before this kind of crime is revealed, the expert noted. "However, the law is not retroactive so it will only apply to the crimes that will be committed after it takes effect," Gorbunov added.

According to member of the Presidential Council for Human Rights Andrey Babushkin, the amendments will make everyone take torture more seriously since it will now be an extremely grave crime. "Still, it will hardly make it easier to collect and assess evidence," Babushkin noted. In order to streamline the process of gathering evidence, it should be mandatory to open criminal cases over all torture reports instead of just conducting pre-trial probes, Babushkin emphasized.

The amendments undoubtedly stem from torture incidents in Russia’s penal colonies because the issue sparked "fierce public outrage," said Konstantin Kalachev, who heads the Political Expert Group. He was confident that lawmakers would pass the bill.

 

Kommersant: Omicron triggers stock market sell-off

Stock markets have proved unable to resist the Omicron coronavirus strain. Stock indices in leading countries are falling amid a rise in infections and new restrictions. Experts expect that purchases will resume no sooner than next year, Kommersant writes.

Read also
Moscow plans no new COVID-related restrictions at this moment — mayor

Most market players are not ready to take risks, Leading Global Investment Analyst at Otkritie Investment Oleg Syrovatkin pointed out. However, according to Asset Manager at BCS World of Investment Vitaly Gromadin, a decline in activity ahead of the holiday season adds to the market’s volatility.

It seems that the global stock market is caught in "a perfect storm," where all factors except for low interest rates and high liquidity are playing into the hands of bears on the market.

Russia’s stock market may turn out to be more stable than those of other countries, Syrovatkin noted. The financial guru explained that the Russian market had dropped before others and besides, it was "much cheaper than other developing markets let alone the developed ones."

Head of the Department of Trading Operations on the Russian stock market at Freedom Finance Georgy Vashchenko, in turn, says that the Russian market currently has no strong drivers of its own that would send it either up or down, apart from certain assets, "so it will follow the trend set by foreign markets."

 

Vedomosti: Social unrest, pandemic bring leftist millennial to power in Chile

Gabriel Boric, a 35-year-old candidate representing Chile’s coalition uniting socialists and communists, has won the country’s presidential runoff, leaving ultraconservative Antonio Kasta far behind. The vote was affected by a crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as by social and ethnic conflicts, Vedomosti writes.

Read also
Former student protest leader becomes Chile’s new president

The situation in the country was overshadowed by unrest and looting. The authorities declared a state of emergency in some regions in a bid to suppress protests involving the Mapuche Indians who demanded that the government give their ancestral lands back to them. Social instability started mounting even before the pandemic. In 2019, protesters against economic inequality demanded a new constitution.

As a result of the problematic social situation, radical left forces competed with the far right in the election, Leading Researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Latin American Studies Lyudmila Yakovleva emphasized. It was social issues that impacted the vote the most, rather than the pandemic and economic challenges, which Chile has been combatting quite successfully. Young people that don’t remember the military dictatorship era are the main driver of social tensions. There is a strong demand for efforts to address inequality and segregation, as well as for social reforms, among young Chileans, Yakovleva noted. Reforms in this regard have been ongoing since 1990, but the youth aren’t happy with the progress made.

On the other hand, there is a large population group in Chile that share right-wing views. It includes businessmen and the upper middle class who are used to neoliberal economics and oppose the socialist model.

That said, Boric is facing a difficult challenge of conducting deep social reform while maintaining Chile’s economic efficiency, the expert concluded.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: What follows after Moscow’s security bid and NATO spurs Kiev’s aggression
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 20th
Read more
Ukraine completely lost for Russia as partner and ally — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that Ukraine "is declaring its intention to join NATO openly, officially, actually at a legislative level"
Read more
Belarus ready to deploy nuclear weapons under threat from NATO - Foreign Minister
Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk would offer Moscow to place nuclear weapons on its territory if NATO places nuclear weapons in Poland
Read more
Moscow’s proposals aim to prevent Russia, NATO from crossing red line - diplomat
NATO’s talk about a threat from the east is the only reason holding the alliance together, Grushko stressed
Read more
Polish soldier who fled to Belarus revealed that Polish military murdered two volunteers
Earlier, the Belarusian State Border Committee revealed that the Polish soldier asked for political asylum in the republic
Read more
Second Nord Stream 2 string being filled with natural gas, says project operator
To start pumping gas, Nord Stream 2’s operator has to obtain the green light from the German regulator
Read more
Moon, Mars spaceflights impossible without cooperation with Russia — NASA specialist
It was mentioned that sometimes one side brings hardware to the ISS for the other side to use
Read more
Russian Navy forces wipe out enemy warship in Black Sea drills
The crew of the guard ship Ladny simulated the enemy warship in the drills
Read more
Chinese research vessel returns to Hainan after completing Mariana Trench expedition
The deep-sea research mission lasted 53 days
Read more
German lawmaker says Russia’s proposals to NATO are unacceptable
According to Roth, Eastern European countries are not Moscow’s sphere of influence
Read more
US’ position on security guarantees to be decisive in Russia’s talks with NATO - diplomat
According to the Russian senior diplomat, "the European Union is under total control of NATO in the sphere of military security"
Read more
Threats to unplug Russia from SWIFT represent national security issue, says ministry
"In other words, this technology has involved certain issues in the questions of war and peace probably for the first time in recent years," Director of the Foreign Ministry’s International Security Department Andrey Krutskikh said
Read more
Gazprom does not book extra gas transit via Ukraine in January 2022
The Ukrainian gas transport system operator offered the transit capacity at the auction on Monday in addition to booking based on the long-term contract
Read more
Sputnik V works better than other vaccines against Omicron strain, says Putin
Moscow is ready to provide the one-shot vaccine Sputnik Light for other countries to use as a booster, including the European states, Putin noted
Read more
WHO likely to approve Russian Sputnik V jab in few months, Kremlin believes
And then it will also be possible to develop the talks with Europe in this direction, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Any NATO’s expansion adds to its own vulnerability — Russian senior diplomat
The Russian diplomat recalled that during the period of Germany’s reunification NATO never said that any state could join NATO
Read more
Russia has tough position on proposals of security guarantees — senior diplomat
On Friday, the Russian foreign ministry released two Russian draft agreements in security guarantees from the United States and NATO
Read more
Russia forced to take radical steps by actions on Ukraine, other states — senior diplomat
There are countries neighboring Russia where offensive systems’ flight time is 4-5 minutes, Andrei Rudenko pointed out
Read more
Belarus reports attack on its London embassy on December 19
The embassy of Belarus in London was attacked by a group of individuals
Read more
Russia to create counter threats if NATO turns down security proposals - diplomat
The Europeans must think about the prospect of turning the continent into a filed of military confrontation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said
Read more
Switzerland announces tighter COVID-19 measures
The Swiss government specified that since December 20, under the new rules, only vaccinated and recovered people will be able to access restaurants, cultural, sports and leisure facilities as well as events
Read more
Malena of Armenia wins Junior Eurovision 2021
Russia’s Tanya Mezhentseva is 7th
Read more
Russia rolls out first flight prototype of state-of-the art Okhotnik heavy strike drone
The drone’s serial deliveries to the troops are due to begin from 2024
Read more
Beijing to defend world security based on Putin-Xi consensus
On December 15, the Russian president and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held a virtual summit
Read more
Person cannot transmit coronavirus after receiving nasal vaccine, expert says
On November 27, Alexander Gintsburg, director of Russia’s Gamaleya Center announced the beginning of clinical tests of a nasal coronavirus vaccine
Read more
Russia’s COVID-19 deaths hit record low of over 1,000 in last 24 hours
Russia’s COVID-19 cases surged by 27,967
Read more
Putin to outline tasks for Army, Navy development at Defense Ministry meeting December 21
Top Russian commanders and representatives of government agencies and public organizations have been invited to the Defense Ministry’s enlarged board meeting
Read more
Finland beats Russian ice hockey team to grab Channel One Cup
The match was played at Moscow’s CSKA Arena
Read more
Press review: What follows after Moscow’s security bid and NATO spurs Kiev’s aggression
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 20th
Read more
Security guarantees emerged in wake of West’s unacceptable actions — Russian diplomat
This year saw a sharp hike in alarming and unacceptable activities on behalf of the United States, NATO member countries in close collaboration with the so-called NATO’s partners, Sergey Ryabkov pointed out
Read more
Russian, US presidential aides discuss Russia’s proposals on security guarantees
Earlier, the Russian president called on NATO to begin substantive talks on reliable long-term security guarantees to Russia
Read more
Poroshenko leaves Ukraine soon after attempt to serve him with summons, his party confirms
Ex-president left on a diplomatic tour of Turkey and Poland scheduled earlier, the European Solidarity party statement said
Read more
Russia calls on US to stop NATO eastward expansion in draft security treaty
As a matter of fact, the draft agreement outlines the principles of indivisible and equal security, and non-threatening of each other’s security
Read more
Arab investors withdraw from capital of Russian Helicopters — minister
However, together with Russian Helicopters they are 50% shareholders in a separate company for the development of the VRT-500 light helicopter and the VRT-300 unmanned aircraft system, Denis Manturov explained
Read more
EU could play supportive role between Russia and US on security guarantees — envoy
Chizhov noted that Western partners, including the US, demonstrate their willingness, although there are many different claims
Read more
Reconnaissance drone trials to be completed by 2022 year-end, source says
The Orion drone fitted with the radar is capable to perform surveillance of various seaborne and ground targets, including reconnaissance of air defense missile sites, air defense and missile defense complexes, and get other information, the source noted
Read more
Russia’s Checkmate ranked among 2021 top 10 military aircraft innovations, says report
The new plane is a derivative of the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter
Read more
Media: Hainan Airlines to triple its fleet over next five years
The airline’s goal is to become the best in the world in terms of safety, service, and profit
Read more
NATO is forced to take seriously Russia’s security initiatives — chief Russian delegate
The North Atlantic Alliance is aware of the need for concrete political efforts for settling the question of providing security guarantees, Konstantin Gavrilov stressed
Read more
Russia sent two long-range bombers on patrol over Belarus - Defense Ministry
The mission lasted four hours
Read more
US elites largely to blame for world conflicts — Russian Security Council’s experts
The meeting, held on December 20, was chaired by Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev
Read more
NATO vows not to accept Ukraine to Alliance — draft treaty
The parties also vow not to "deploy land-based intermediate-and short-range missiles in areas allowing them to reach the territory of the other Parties"
Read more
Press review: Washington bent on restraining Russia and EU bites bullet on high gas prices
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 17th
Read more
Russia’s Su-27/30 fighters ranked world’s second most popular military aircraft — report
The US F-16 fighters topped the ranking with 2,248 aircraft
Read more
NATO to face ‘military-technical alternative’ if it rejects Russian proposals - diplomat
Russia is signaling it prefers diplomacy, Alexander Grushko noted
Read more
Moscow ready for military response if NATO ignores Moscow’s concerns — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that Russia would seek to prevent this scenario and was aware of the need to hold a dialogue to avoid serious implications
Read more
Putin says 32 terrorist attacks foiled in Russia in 2021
According to Putin, over the past eleven years, more than 200 terrorist attacks have been foiled, the number of terrorist crimes has decreased dramatically over this period
Read more
Russia’s proposals on security guarantees worded absolutely clearly — senior diplomat
According to Alexander Grushko, Russia believes that the current situation in international relations is "so risky and crucial that all these hints, signals, eye winking are simply not working"
Read more
Belarusian prosecutor to submit Russian national Sapega’s criminal case to court
Sofia Sapega was detained at Minsk Airport on May 23 along with Roman Protasevich, one of the co-founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, which was recognized as extremist in Belarus
Read more
Full-blown warfare in cyberspace in progress, says Russian diplomat
What matters now is to calculate the damage and determine who will lose it in the end and what shape the world will eventually acquire as a result of this war, Andrey Krutskikh emphasized
Read more
Two strategic missile regiments to go on combat alert in Russia by yearend — commander
Missile regiment of the Kozelsk missile formation is armed with silo-based Yars missiles and a regiment of the Barnaul missile unit with mobile Yars missile systems
Read more