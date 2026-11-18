CAIRO, November 18. /TASS/. Egypt remains one of Russia's closest and key partners in Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko said at the opening of the 4th Russian-African conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"This country has traditionally been among our closest and most important partners on the African continent," he said.

According to the diplomat, it is particularly symbolic that the Valdai Club meeting focused on expanding Russian cooperation with Africa is taking place in Egypt.

"Last December, the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum was held in Cairo, marking the first time the event took place on African soil. We are grateful to our Egyptian friends for the outstanding arrangements for this event," Borisenko said.