MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The relevant international organizations - the UN OHCHR, UNESCO, and the OSCE - have turned a blind eye on the murders of Russian journalists by the Kiev regime and lost their reputations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary on International Day of Journalists' Solidarity.

"Specialized international organizations such as the UN OHCHR, UNESCO, and the OSCE have also contributed to the atmosphere of permissiveness and impunity for the harassment of journalists by turning a blind eye on illegitimate sanctions against domestic media outlets, restrictions on people’s access to information in the 'collective West,' and attacks and murders of Russian correspondents by the Kiev regime," she said. "By displaying bias and 'double standards,' the leadership of these institutions has damaged their reputations and cast a shadow on the entire international system for protecting the professional rights of media workers."

Zakharova noted that the basic concepts of freedom of speech have been eroded in recent years due to the West's policy of sterilizing the media landscape of undesirable viewpoints for selfish political ends.

"Systematic harassment and various forms of repression are being used against Russian media abroad in countries whose leaders deliver ritual speeches from high platforms in defense of press freedom, pompously calling themselves 'blooming gardens.' In reality, under trumped-up pretexts, they have blocked broadcasts of domestic television channels, closed news bureaus, and expelled correspondents," she noted. "The Kiev regime has launched a real 'hunt' for Russian journalists who reported truthful, first-hand information. Meanwhile, the neo-Nazi junta's openly declared wish to kill civilians, which, under international law, includes media workers, has not drawn the slightest criticism from its Western patrons."

Russia, Zakharova said, calls on the entire global media community to show solidarity with its Russian colleagues and raise their voices in their defense against politically motivated repression in Western countries.

"For our part, we will continue to consistently defend the rights of our journalists abroad and seek fair punishment for those responsible for crimes against domestic correspondents," she added.

September 8 marks International Day of Journalists' Solidarity. This date was established in 1958 in memory of the Czechoslovak anti-fascist journalist Julius Fuc·k, executed by the Nazis in 1943. It is intended to serve as a reminder of the importance of freedom of speech and the principles of professional journalism, as well as to draw attention to the safety of media workers and emphasize the importance of unity and mutual support within the global journalistic community.