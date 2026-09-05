MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia is doing everything necessary to restore the rights of Russian-speaking citizens in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the top five candidates on the United Russia party list in the forthcoming elections.

"We are doing everything necessary to ensure that constitutional obligations are fulfilled, that Russia's security be upheld, and that the rights of our compatriots, the Russian people of Crimea, Donbass, Novorossiya, and even the Russian people in the rest of the territory currently under the control of the Kiev regime, be restored. Both linguistic and religious rights have been grossly violated by Kiev]," he stated.