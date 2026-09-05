MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian people view the special military operation’s a task in suppressing Nazism, which is being revived in Ukraine in a concentrated form, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the top five members of the United Russia party's election list.

"The way I see it, the majority of those I've spoken with view the special military operation as another task to suppress Nazism. Our great ancestors defeated Nazism, but its metastases are now spreading throughout Europe, and in Ukraine, in a concentrated form, they are simply reviving this misanthropic ideology," Lavrov.