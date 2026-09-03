Lawyers work on lawsuit against Norway over Russian ship seizure in Spitsbergen — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian lawyers have begun preparing a lawsuit against Norway over the seizure of a Russian vessel in Spitsbergen, Russian Far East and Arctic Development Minister Alexey Chekunkov told reporters during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Earlier, Norwegian authorities seized Russia’s Professor Molchanov research vessel in Spitsbergen following a complaint by the Ukrainian Naftogaz company. The vessel is prohibited from leaving its current location until the Svalbard governor issues a decision on the matter.

"I can confirm that legal action has been initiated. Lawyers from the [Arktikugol] enterprise and Russian lawyers, in coordination with the Russian embassy in Norway, are preparing to contest this unlawful arrest in a local court. I emphasize that this is based on a claim filed by the private Ukrainian company Naftogaz," he noted.