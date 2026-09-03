Ukrainian attacks on LPR leave two civilians, including child, killed, 10 others injured

LUGANSK, September 3. /TASS/. Two people, including a 14-year-old girl, were killed and a teenager and nine adults were injured in Ukrainian attacks on municipalities in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past 24 hours, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said.

"It was a tough 24 hours for our republic as two people, including a child, were killed and a teenager and nine adults were wounded," he wrote on Max channel. "A tragedy occurred in the Novopskov municipality as neo-Nazis targeted a 14-year-old girl as she was riding her bicycle. She was killed on the spot," he added.

The other fatality was a 31-year-old man who was heavily wounded as Ukrainian troops struck a passenger car in Pervomaysk. The doctors could not save him. "As many as 12 municipalities came under enemy fire over the past day. Vehicles, residential houses, and utilities were damaged," Pasechnik said. According to him, the Russian Investigative Committee’s department in the LPR record crimes by neo-Nazis.