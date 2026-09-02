Ukrainian attacks on DPR kill four people, injure five over past 24 hours

DONETSK, September 2. /TASS/. Four people were killed and five were injured in Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours, regional head Denis Pushilin reported.

"Four people were killed and five more DPR civilians were injured today as a result of attacks by Ukrainian strike drones. Five civilian infrastructure facilities, a bus, specialized equipment, four trucks, and five passenger cars were damaged in the Gorlovka district and the Yenakiyevo, Volodarsky, Novoazovsky, Telmanovsky, Shakhtersky, and Yasinovataya districts," he wrote in a post on his Max channel.

Pushilin added that three people were killed in the Novoazovsky district, one in the Volodarsky district, and injuries were sustained on the Gorlovka-Yasinovataya highway and in Yenakiyevo.