MELITOPOL, September 2. /TASS/. Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov has investors in the West and is pinning his hopes on Elon Musk to create a defense technology fund that would turn Ukraine into a large-scale testing ground, military expert Vitaly Kiselev told TASS.

"[Mikhail] Fyodorov plans to attract Western investors and is counting on Elon Musk to help create a defense technology fund, offering them access to testing developments under real combat conditions in the special military operation. In essence, this would turn the country [Ukraine] into one giant testing ground," the expert noted.

Kiselev emphasized that Mikhail Fyodorov’s statements in foreign media about his desire to help the West create a "drone army" in exchange for Patriot systems and his search for investors for the fund serve as a signal. "This must be taken very seriously," he stressed.