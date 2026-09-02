One civilian killed, two injured in Ukrainian attack on Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, September 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces continue to launch drones at the Belgorod Region, killing one and injuring two others over the past day, one of them a 6-year-old girl, the region’s emergency response center reported on its Max channel.

"In the Bessonovka settlement in the Belgorodsky district, a man was killed when a drone exploded near his car. In the Akulinovka settlement, Borisovsky district, a mother and her 6-year-old daughter were injured when a drone struck a passenger car. The girl, who sustained shrapnel wounds to her knee, was taken to the regional children’s clinical hospital. The woman, who suffered an acoustic barotrauma, will continue treatment on an outpatient basis," the statement reads.

In the Belgorodsky district, windows in an apartment of a multi-unit residential building were damaged as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces. In the Shebekinsky district, the facade and windows of a commercial building were damaged, and in the Valuisky district, the roof, facade, windows, and door of a public facility were damaged. As a result of drone attacks in the Rakityansky district, the facade of a private home, an outbuilding, the windows and fence of another private home, and a power line in the Rakitnoye settlement were damaged, some residents are temporarily without power.

In the Graivoronsky district, equipment was damaged as a result of a drone strike on the premises of a business.