Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor to bolster Russia's national security

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The implementation of new investment projects, as well as the formation of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor (TTC), will help strengthen Russia's national security and improve the quality of life in the Arctic, Russian Presidential Aide and Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said.

The presidential aide noted that Western countries in the Arctic and Antarctic are doing everything they can to undermine Russia's economic and defense capabilities.

"Undoubtedly, Russia will overcome all difficulties. The comprehensive implementation of new investment projects, the formation of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, the development of energy infrastructure, the intensification of scientific research, and ensuring reliable protection of our Arctic territories and waters - all of this will help strengthen Russia's national security and improve the quality of life in the Arctic region," Patrushev emphasized.

President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Alexander Shokhin said earlier that ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries and China are interested in developing the Trans-Arctic transport corridor.