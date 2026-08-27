Rescue of 9 Russian soldiers from ‘shadow captivity’ in Ukraine: statement by ombudswoman

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Nine Russian military servicemen have been rescued from torture cells for prisoners in Ukraine through negotiations, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova has said.

TASS has compiled the main points of the ombudswoman’s statements.

Torture cells

Torture cells for prisoners: "There’s more than one type of captivity there. There’s general captivity, where the International Red Cross comes and which is open, but how many torture cells are there?"

Months in captivity: Russian servicemen often spend several months in such cells before being transferred to general captivity. "To end up in general captivity, our guys often spend several months, sometimes up to nine months, in these cells," Lantratova said.

Rescuing servicemen from ‘shadow captivity’

Nine servicemen rescued: Negotiations have secured the release of nine Russian servicemen from "shadow captivity." "Now, thanks to communication and negotiations, we have already managed to secure the release of nine guys from this shadow captivity," Lantratova said.

Hope for families: Lantratova called the effort particularly important because relatives of servicemen listed as missing in action or even presumed killed may still have hope that their son, brother or father will return home.

Lists of servicemen: On July 8, Lantratova said she had a list of Russian servicemen believed to be held in "shadow captivity." "We are also addressing this situation; we call it ‘shadow captivity,’ and I have lists of the guys who are there," she said.

Recent prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine

August 26: A 10-for-10 prisoner exchange took place in Belarus, Lantratova said. On August 24, a Belarusian television channel had reported another 10-for-10 exchange involving Russian and Ukrainian citizens in Belarus’ Gomel Region.

August 19: The latest major prisoner exchange took place, with 103 Russian servicemen returned from Kiev-controlled territory and 103 Ukrainian prisoners of war transferred in exchange.

June 26: Russia and Ukraine conducted a 160-for-160 exchange, with 160 Russian servicemen returned from Ukrainian captivity and 160 Ukrainian servicemen transferred to Ukraine.

June 5: The sides conducted a 185-for-185 prisoner exchange.