MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup West have destroyed 91 Ukrainian heavy hexacopters, 54 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma reported.

"Air defense crews and mobile armed units shot down 54 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 91 heavy combat hexacopters, and six enemy loitering munitions. Combat units of the Battlegroup West, including unmanned systems forces’ crews, eliminated over 210 Ukrainian military personnel, two Kozak armored fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and two enemy mortars over the past 24 hours," he said.

The officer added that the battlegroup also identified and destroyed 55 enemy UAV control centers, four Starlink satellite communication stations, 29 robotic systems, and a field ammunition depot.