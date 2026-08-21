Russia’s Battlegroup North destroys 443 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over past day

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian Battlegroup North’s fighters have destroyed 443 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones, 72 heavy combat quadcopters, and 34 enemy unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control centers over the past 24 hours, the battlegroup’s spokesman Vasily Mezhevykh reported.
"Combined-arms units of the Battlegroup North, including unmanned systems forces’ crews, eliminated up to 200 enemy personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, three armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, four mortars, and a Damba electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past day. In addition, 34 Ukrainian UAV control centers, 443 fixed-wing UAVs, 72 R-18-type heavy combat quadcopters, two minibuses, six ATVs, two motorcycles, and five enemy ground robotic systems were identified and destroyed," he said.