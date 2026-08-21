KURSK, August 21. /TASS/. Artillery units of Russia’s Battlegroup North have eliminated 34 Ukrainian drone control centers, over 70 Ukrainian troops, and 14 enemy all-terrain vehicles in the Kharkov and Sumy Regions overnight, the battlegroup told TASS.

"Artillery crews of the Battlegroup North, in coordination with unmanned systems forces’ operators, carried out over 200 fire missions in the Sumy and Kharkov regions last night. They carried out artillery and multiple-launch rocket system strikes on the enemy, eliminating 34 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control centers, four mortars, 71 personnel, and 14 enemy all-terrain vehicles," the battlegroup reported.