Hormuz risks remain even if outcome of Iran-Oman talks successful, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Even if the outcome of talks between Iran and Oman on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is successful, risks of further escalation remain, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The current situation in the Persian Gulf can hardly be called a `pause,’ given quite a regular exchange of strikes, the re-imposition of the naval blockade or the expansion of parties involved in the crisis. At that, risks of the situation worsening further and escalation remain even if the outcome of talks between Iran and Oman on the regime of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is successful," the senior Russian diplomat said in an interview with News.ru.