MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Ukraine has imposed sanctions on five enterprises that are part of the Rusal group.

The ten-year-long measures are applicable to, among other entities, aluminum plants in Russia’s Bratsk, Krasnoyarsk and Sayanogorsk, according to an executive order published on Vladimir Zelensky’s website.

Sanctions were also imposed on nine Russian citizens, whom Kiev links to Rusal companies.

Also, Kiev imposed sanctions on several dozens of Russian citizens, including those who, as Ukraine claims, are working in the Russian defense industry.

Besides, the ten-year-long sanctions were imposed on former member of Ukraine’s parliament, businessman Yury Ivanyushchenko.

In all, Zelensky signed four executive orders on Thursday, slapping 87 individuals and 46 legal entities with sanctions.

Zelensky regularly signs decrees on sanctions against Russian people and companies, as well as citizens of Ukraine and other countries whom Kiev accuses of collaborating with Moscow. The Ukrainian government develops sanctions lists, makes proposals, and later the National Security and Defense Council makes decisions. Kiev also constantly imposes its proposals on sanctions against Moscow on Western countries.