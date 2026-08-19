Russia does everything possible settle situation in Persian Gulf region — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. There are threats of escalation in the Persian Gulf region, but Russia is doing everything possible to resolve the situation there, Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko told reporters.

"Threats [of escalation - TASS] are always present, but nevertheless, we proceed under the assumption that common sense will prevail. In our opinion, all parties should be interested in a swift peaceful settlement, so that there are no new casualties and no further destruction of infrastructure. And Russia, for its part, is trying to do everything possible to achieve this. In particular, as you know, at the end of May, Russia put forward an updated concept for collective security in the Persian Gulf region. We hope that our Iranian and Arab partners will give careful consideration - as they have, in fact, already done - to this proposal of ours," he noted.