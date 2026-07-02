G20 participants may discuss crisis in Strait of Hormuz — Russian sherpa

WASHINGTON, July 2. /TASS/. G20 members may discuss the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and other issues concerning energy markets, Denis Agafonov, head of the expert department of the Russian president’s administration and the Russian sherpa in the Group of Twenty (G20), told reporters.

"Energy issues are, of course, a subject of discussion within the G20," he said following the G20 sherpa meeting in Washington on June 29-30. "When we speak of economic challenges and energy issues, such as the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of global oil consumption passes, we are dealing with a serious destabilizing factor for the markets; it is impossible to ignore this problem. Therefore, the G20 can indeed address these issues," Agafonov said.

"Another issue is that energy markets face a host of other problems that undermine the free movement of goods and capital, disrupt payment settlements, and distort standard market practices, which have an impact and ultimately drive up costs, costs that we, as end consumers, end up paying," he added.