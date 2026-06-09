West seeking to sideline UN from real politics — Russian senator

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia will not put up with the collective West’s attempts to sideline the United Nations and international law from practical politics, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"The collective West is attempting to sideline the United Nations and international law in general from real politics. We will not tolerate this," Grigory Karasin, chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, said at a meeting with UN Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific Khaled Khiari, as cited by the house’s press service.

According to the Russian senator, the United Nations "is living through hard times" and its role in the international community "is often criticized."

Touching on the Ukrainian crisis, Karasin recalled that back in 2014, "the UN Secretariat took a biased stance and did not condemn Kiev’s actions and in February 2022, the Organization’s high-ranking officials laid ungrounded claims only to Russia." "We understand that the United Nations has found itself a hostage to the privatization process by a small group of Western countries that want to make it act in their interests. And we will resist that," he adde.

Khiari, in turn, said that he shares the opinion that the United Nations is living through a difficult period. However, he stressed, international law, the UN Charter and resolutions are coming to the fore during such periods.

He called for an international dialogue on Ukraine to ensure the rights of the civilian populations and prevent further escalation of the3 conflict.