US blockade of Cuba constitutes interference in internal affairs — Russian State Duma

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The US blockade of Cuba is a form of interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state and contradicts the norms of international law, according to a draft State Duma address.

"The ongoing economic, financial, and especially the now almost total energy blockade of the Republic of Cuba by the US is nothing other than blatant interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, <...>, which directly violates the principles and norms of the UN Charter," they noted.

The document states that Washington's actions are aimed at pressuring Cuban leadership to change the government and worsen the island's socio-economic situation. Deputies express support for the Cuban people and commitment to developing Russian-Cuban strategic partnership and expanding cooperation.