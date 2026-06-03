CSTO chief says alliance ready for peacekeeping role, should it be necessary

PATRIOT PARK, /Moscow Region/, June 3. /TASS/. The CSTO Collective Forces regularly train in peacekeeping, and are ready to keep the peace anywhere they are needed, the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said following a meeting of the CSTO Council of Defense Ministers.

We can also say that our CSTO Collective Security Forces have the capability to serve as peacekeepers. This peacekeeping potential is developed at peacekeeping training centers. They exist today in Belarus, Russia, and Kazakhstan," Masadykov said in response to a reporter’s question.