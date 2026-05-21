Pacific Fleet deters threats in the Asia-Pacific region — Maritime Board chief

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Pacific Fleet is fulfilling critical tasks to deter military threats in the Asia-Pacific region, Nikolay Patrushev, a presidential aide and chairman of the Maritime Board, said in his congratulatory message on the 295th anniversary of the Pacific Fleet.

"The Pacific Fleet is fulfilling critical tasks to deter military threats in the Asia-Pacific region, reliably protecting our country's eastern borders from the sea, and participating in multilateral exercises with the navies of friendly states. Pacific Fleet sailors are constantly improving their skills," Patrushev noted. He wished all personnel, veterans, and civilian specialists of the fleet good health, good luck, inexhaustible energy, and success in their responsible service for the benefit of Russia.