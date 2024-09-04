Russian diplomat doubts IAEA will say who stands behind attacks on Zaporozhye NPP

VIENNA, September 5. /TASS/. Russia's envoy to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, expressed doubt that the latest visit of International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant will help the organization point the finger at those who order attacks on the facility.

"Today the IAEA director-general, Mr. R. Grossi, paid his fifth successful visit to the ZNPP. Will it help the agency better identify those who stay behind regular attacks against the plant? Doubtful, frankly speaking," the diplomat wrote on X.

Grossi visited the plant on September 4. The IAEA chief said that in order to determine who fires at ZNPP, it is necessary to establish the coordinates and trajectory of the shells. Grossi said the IAEA remains useful in the process of recording the bombardments of ZNPP, does not allow itself to be drawn into political discussions and always offers the bare facts with sufficient analysis.