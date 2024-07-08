Air defenses down two drones over Russia’s Belgorod, Voronezh regions last night

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian air defenses destroyed two drones over the Belgorod and Voronezh regions last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Kiev regime’s attempts to carry out terrorist attacks on targets in Russia using fixed-wing drones were foiled last night. On-duty air defenses destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod and Voronezh regions," the statement reads.

Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on Telegram that according to preliminary reports, the incident had caused no casualties or damage.