Putin-Kim Jong Un statement suggests further close coordination, says Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. A joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un suggests further close coordination between Moscow and Pyongyang on the international scene, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said at the Primakov Readings forum on Tuesday.

"The joint statement adopted by the Russian president and the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] chairman following the results of their negotiations sets forth ambitious goals and long-term guidelines of developing the entire range of bilateral ties, which also stipulates further close coordination of our countries’ actions on the international scene," the Russian presidential aide said.

The Russian president’s recent visits to North Korea and Vietnam reflected Russia’s multi-vector foreign policy, Ushakov added.

Russia and North Korea also signed a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership, the Kremlin aide said.

"As for the international treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership signed in Pyongyang, it sets forth guidelines and large-scale tasks of developing bilateral relations, in particular, in the sphere of security, which does not rule out, as was commented by our president, the possibility of military-technical cooperation," the Russian presidential aide said.

The Russian leadership’s agenda has been full of major international events lately, Ushakov pointed out.

"The [Russian] president’s visits to allied Belarus and friendly Uzbekistan close to us were of major significance," the Kremlin aide said.

In addition, the Russian leader paid a visit to China in May this year and the trip clearly showed "how much attention Moscow and Beijing attach to developing and bolstering Russia-China comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction," Ushakov said.

"This partnership undoubtedly serves as a model of how relations between neighboring states should develop," the Kremlin aide stressed.

The Primakov Readings forum was held for the first time in 2015. The forum has acquired the status of a prestigious venue for discussing scenarios of international relations, challenges in the sphere of international security and new models of interaction among actors of world politics. TASS acts as a general information partner of the Primakov Readings forum.