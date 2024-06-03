Sheinbaum to foster ties between Russia, Mexico, Putin hopes

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Claudia Sheinbaum on being elected the president of Mexico.

"Mexico is Russia’s historically friendly partner in the Latin American region," the Kremlin press service quoted him as saying. "We hope that your activity as president will facilitate the further development of constructive cooperation between our countries," the Russian leader said.

Putin wished his future counterpart "every success in the government activity as well as health and prosperity."

Sheinbaum, representing the "Together We Will Make History" pro-government coalition, has won the presidential election in Mexico, having garnered more than twice as many votes as her closest rival, Xochitl Galvez from the oppositional Strength and Heart for Mexico alliance, who has already conceded defeat.

Incumbent Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has already congratulated Sheinbaum. The turnout at the election has surpassed 60%.