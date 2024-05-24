Russian intel chief sees attack on Slovak PM as attempt to take out unwanted politician

BISHKEK, May 24. /TASS/. The assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was an attempt to take out a politician that liberal elites don’t like, Sergey Naryshkin, head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, said.

He pointed out that the plans of those behind the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall outside Moscow were not limited to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) as "the area of their operations is much wider."

"The recent attempt to take out Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico says a lot. Liberal elites don’t like him because he dared to advocate the national interests of his country and people. I am sure that only resolute joint efforts to identify, prevent and curb terrorist, extremist and other threats will allows us to stop our adversary and ensure the security of our countries," the SVR chief said on the sidelines of the CIS Council of Heads of Security and Special Services in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

An armed attack on Fico took place in the western Slovakian town of Handlova on May 15. The politician suffered gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery. Juraj Cintula, a 71-year-old writer who attacked the prime minister, has been charged with a politically-motivated assassination attempt. Robert Fico took office as Slovak prime minister on October 25, 2023. Earlier, he served as prime minister in 2006-10 and 2012-18. The politician has long been critical of the West’s Ukraine strategy, emphasizing that there is no military solution to the conflict, while weapons supplies to Kiev are only leading to numerous casualties.