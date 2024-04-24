World needs unified norms in cyberspace — Putin

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. State conduct in cyberspace should be regulated by unified and obligatory norms, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address to the participants of an international meeting on security.

"I know that your meeting will primarily focus on addressing the issue of safeguarding the information space from both external and internal threats," the head of state noted.

He said that this subject was of importance for all nations, as it significantly contributes to ensuring national security, social stability, and economic development. "We strongly advocate for the systematic and concerted efforts of the global community in establishing unified, legally binding norms and principles governing state conduct in the information domain," Putin noted.