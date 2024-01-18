'No point': Lavrov rejects Serbian media’s proposal for joint interview with Blinken

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sees no point in taking part in a joint interview with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the Serbian media.

When asked by a Serbian journalist to do a joint interview with Blinken for a Serbian newspaper, Lavrov said he did not see any reason to do so.

"As for the interview on your platform, I do not know. To tell the truth, I do not really see much point in this. It won’t be interesting. It will just be a bunch of catchphrases, knowing Antony’s speeches," the Russian foreign minister said at his annual news conference devoted to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2023.

Lavrov added that "a serious conversation should not be public."

"They are absolutely not ready for this. They are not ready in any sense - neither political nor any real way," the minister concluded.