Russia always supported establishment of Palestinian state — Putin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia has always advocated the implementation of the UN Security Council's decision on the creation of an independent Palestinian state, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"We have always supported the implementation of the decisions of the UN Security Council, I mean, first of all, the creation of an independent Palestinian state. This is the root of all problems," Putin pointed out.

He also said that Russia's position on the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict did not emerge as a result of the recent tragic events, but was formed over the past decades. "And this position is well known both to the Israeli side and to our friends in Palestine," the Russian president added.

He noted that the Palestinian-Israeli issue has been accompanied and aggravated by "mediation activities" of a number of countries in recent years. According to the Russian president, there are still political figures and experts in these countries today who believe that it is necessary to follow the path of creating an independent state.

"And there are such people in Israel. But those who have been trying for decades to solve this problem by force have the upper hand. Unfortunately, this leads to such tragic events as we are witnessing now," Putin said.