White House steps up meddling in Slovakia as elections draw near — Russian intelligence

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The administration of US President Joe Biden is now making active efforts to interfere in Slovakia's domestic political affairs, the director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, has said.

"The director of the Foreign Intelligence Service has said that the Joe Biden administration has recently increased interference in the internal political situation in Slovakia," the SVR’s press bureau said in a news release. The SVR stressed it was very indicative that Washington's growing interest in that country "coincided with preparations for early parliamentary elections that had to be called due to failed policies by the former US proxies."

The SVR pointed out that according to a number of forecasts, "the opponents of the current government's course of unconditional adherence to pro-US policies may emerge the winners." Washington "clearly does not want to see another nationally-oriented prime minister [like Hungary’s Viktor Orban] take over in Europe."

With this in mind, according to information available to the SVR, the US Department of State has instructed a number of its European allies to lobby local political and business circles to ensure the vote goes the way the Americans want," the news release says. "Any means, like pressure, blackmail, intimidation and bribery can be used for this purpose.

As the SVR pointed out, Washington expects that victory will ultimately be won by "its proxies" - the liberal party Progressive Slovakia, led by the European Parliament’s deputy speaker Michael Simecka.

"If he wins, he is instructed to form a Cabinet fully loyal to Washington, focused on pressing for so-called Euro-Atlantic values," the SVR said.

"In general, the message from US patrons to their European minions, as usual, is very simple and to some extent even resembles the calls made by the leaders of the Third Reich for discarding the chimera of morality and using any means to achieve the desired result," the news release reads. "In the context of these realities, the upcoming elections in Slovakia can hardly be perceived as a democratic expression of popular will free from external influences.".