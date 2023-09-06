US pushes Ukraine to war, special military op continues — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Washington is pushing Kiev to wage the war to the last Ukrainian and spares no expense in doing so, but this cannot affect the course of the special military operation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on the information that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken may announce the allocation of additional financial aid to Ukraine during his visit to Kiev, the spokesman said: "We have repeatedly heard statements that they [the US] intend to continue 'helping' Kiev as long as it takes. In other words, they will continue to support Ukraine, which is actually in a state of war, and fight this war to the last Ukrainian, sparing no expense. This is how we see it. We know that."

"It will not be able to affect the course of the special military operation," Peskov pointed out.