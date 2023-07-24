Putin says none of grain deal provisions relating to Russian exports were ever fulfilled

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The West has failed to meet any of its commitments under the grain deal regarding Russia’s agricultural exports, according to an article by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, published on the Kremlin website on Monday.

"None of the `deal’ provisions relating to the exemption from sanctions of Russian grain and fertilizer exports to world markets were fulfilled," the Russian leader lamented in the article, "Russia and Africa: Joining Efforts for Peace, Progress and a Successful Future.".