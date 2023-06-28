Army, people stayed by Putin’s side during armed mutiny attempt — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The army and the people rallied around Russian President Vladimir Putin at the moment of the attempted armed mutiny, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"The army and the people, everyone was by the president's side," Peskov said.

A journalist also asked Peskov about those present at Putin's meeting with the military and security officers who prevented the mutiny. Peskov said that people with combat experience and state awards were invited to the ceremony, which was "not a coincidence." He added that being in service to the Fatherland was a reality and a mission at the same time.

Peskov was also asked if the president was aware that Rosgvardia head Viktor Zolotov's sons were also officers serving in this force. Previously, Zolotov told the media that his two sons as well as his 23-year-old grandson were with him during last weekend's events.

"Of course [Putin] knows," Peskov replied.

He was also asked to comment on the choice of the location for the head of state's meeting with military servicemen. It took place on Tuesday in the Kremlin's Cathedral Square, where part of the presidential inauguration celebrations are held.

"The inauguration is a separate event. The address to the personnel of Defense Ministry, Federal Guard Service, Federal Security Service, Interior Ministry and Rosgvardia units was a different event. Cathedral Square is a well-known site, one of the most historic places in our country. It is located in the Kremlin, so they all gathered there. Of course, for such an important event the head of state decided to use the Red Porch (of the Chamber of Facets, overlooking Cathedral Square, where Putin made his speech to the meeting’s participants - TASS)," Peskov concluded.